Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $621.15 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $621.15 million and $34.74 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000990 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000905 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,796,463,203,295 coins and its circulating supply is 5,822,762,441,133 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.