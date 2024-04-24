The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Up 1.2%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $410.42 and last traded at $408.87. Approximately 1,087,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,357,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

