EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. 6,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 43,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of EVE by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EVE by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in EVE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

