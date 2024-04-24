Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $139.55 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $139.55 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012277 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001564 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,424.75 or 1.00022030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00104379 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1423326 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $8,826,876.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.