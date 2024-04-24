The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Plans $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Hilliard Price Performance
Shares of OTC HLRD remained flat at $400.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hilliard has a 52-week low of $315.00 and a 52-week high of $400.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $477.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.20.
About Hilliard
