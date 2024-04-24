The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Plans $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Shares of OTC HLRD remained flat at $400.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hilliard has a 52-week low of $315.00 and a 52-week high of $400.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $477.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.20.

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

