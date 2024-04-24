Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 2.7%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $35.39. Approximately 2,795,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,184,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 8.3 %
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
