Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 2.7%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $35.39. Approximately 2,795,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,184,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 8.3 %

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.