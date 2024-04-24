Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Lowered by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.74. The company had a trading volume of 650,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,714. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.42. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

