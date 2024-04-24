Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.860-3.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.29.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $230.63. The stock had a trading volume of 537,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.06. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $152.32 and a one year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

