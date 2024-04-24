IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150-8.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.15-$8.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.37. 381,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.63 and a 200-day moving average of $216.50. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

