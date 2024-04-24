AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 million-$8.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 million.

Shares of AEYE traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 240,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.35. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

