Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 24,412,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,125,445. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

