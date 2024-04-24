Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $4.81 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $135.15 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00007433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,714.45 or 1.00011180 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011397 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00101687 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.08189953 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $5,415,823.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

