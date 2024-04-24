Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 2,906 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

