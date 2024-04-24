Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
