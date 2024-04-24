Wrapped HBAR Trading 65.4% Higher This Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 46% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $753,378.78 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,742,801,273 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,742,801,272.72612 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.17149861 USD and is up 91.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

