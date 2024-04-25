14,128 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $3,732,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.70. 1,006,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

