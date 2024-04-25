Community Bank N.A. Makes New $487,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $632,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.19. 1,110,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,332. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

