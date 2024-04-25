Community Bank N.A. Has $545,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 142,047 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,123,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 2,092,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,914. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

