Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 11,626 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of APi Group worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,619,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,981,000 after acquiring an additional 718,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after acquiring an additional 666,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,746,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

APi Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APi Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

