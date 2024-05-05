Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Shares Up 0.2%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.31. 7,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 2,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

