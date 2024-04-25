Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.75. 610,313 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

