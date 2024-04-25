Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,990 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after buying an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after buying an additional 1,016,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. 692,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,756. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

