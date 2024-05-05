Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and $9.41 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00057981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00020256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.