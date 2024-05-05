Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers raw mushroom biomass, mushroom extracts, and mushroom supplements, as well as a range of fungi varieties, including Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

