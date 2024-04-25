Bailard Inc. Acquires 576 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $724.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $763.40 and a 200 day moving average of $664.52. The stock has a market cap of $688.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $370.68 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

