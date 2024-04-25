Bailard Inc. Buys 7,773 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 1.70% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAX. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

EFAX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,310. The company has a market cap of $271.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

