Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,672,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,671,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 3,065,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

