CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stake Lessened by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.05% of CorVel worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in CorVel by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 17.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total value of $74,292.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,459.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $446,889.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,090.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total transaction of $74,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,459.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,007. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.21. 12,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $265.14.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

