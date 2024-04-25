Electroneum Price Down 19.2% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $73.54 million and $1.31 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,573,055 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

