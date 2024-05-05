Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,229 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,162,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,390,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,342,000 after buying an additional 65,494 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 188,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.84. 3,003,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

