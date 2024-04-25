Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in April

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Equatorial Energia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQUEY remained flat at $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Get Equatorial Energia alerts:

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.