Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in April

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Equatorial Energia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EQUEY remained flat at $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
