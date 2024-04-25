HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $120.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.95. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.17.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
