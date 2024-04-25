Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF opened at $1.94 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

