Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $34.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of analysts have commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,883 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 436,660 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,039,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 193,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yost Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $4,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

