Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.32 on Monday. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

