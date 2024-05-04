Terns Pharmaceuticals’ (TERN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TERN. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.49.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $856,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,152.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

