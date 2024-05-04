Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Telesat stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Telesat has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Telesat by 12.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215,581 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telesat by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,778,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telesat by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,076,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Telesat by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Telesat by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

