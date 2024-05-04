Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Telesat Price Performance
Telesat stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Telesat has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter.
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
