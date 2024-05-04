Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $274.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 33.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

