SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
