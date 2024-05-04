Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.