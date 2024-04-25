Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UDR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

UDR Trading Up 1.7 %

UDR stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 3,730.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in UDR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,878,000 after buying an additional 403,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.87%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.