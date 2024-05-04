Enegra (EGX) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $200.48 or 0.00312943 BTC on major exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.04 billion and approximately $465,928.12 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.624708 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $390,118.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

