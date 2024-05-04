Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.