175 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,253.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,496.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,278.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,180.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

