Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 183.7% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.