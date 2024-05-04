dForce USD (USX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,810.63

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.83 million and $5,810.63 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00129000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011836 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,105,877 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97765771 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,239.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

