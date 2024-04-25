Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of ATAT opened at $18.43 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.28 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

