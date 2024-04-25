Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$105.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total transaction of C$130,419.35. Insiders sold a total of 332,363 shares of company stock worth $32,567,851 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.