Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

