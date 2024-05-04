Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.
NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.17 on Friday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
